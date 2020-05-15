Should we question the connection between Judge Gettleman and Gov. J.B. Pritzker?

This may or may not be something to look into, but we could not ignore the issue and, at least ask the question.

Judge Robert William Gettleman was assigned to the case filed a week ago by LIBERTY COUNSEL, the attorneys for ELIM Romanian Pentecostal Church in Chicago and LOGOS Romanian Baptist Ministries in Niles, against Governor J.B. Pritzker‘s restrictions imposed through his executive order which prohibits all religious gatherings in the state of Illinois with more than 10 participants.

And, what makes it even more dramatic is the fact that according to the Governor’s statements, since the churches are only included in the 5th Phase of his plan for Reopening Illinois, it is very unlikely that churches will be able to have the chance to reopen in less than 12 even up to 18 months, only after a anti-Covid vaccine or some preventive treatment is available. And these are the governor’s words, not ours!

Judge Gettleman denied the churches’ request for a temporary restraining order, noting that they did not show “a greater than negligible chance of success on the merits” of their claims. But in his decision, Judge R. W. Gettleman took particular aim to the public health risks posed by the plaintiffs’ lawsuit.

Judge Robert William Gettleman, an alumni of Governor Pritzker’s choice for a $ 100 million donation.

Judge Robert William Gettleman (born May 5, 1943) is a Senior United States District Judge of the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois. Gettleman received joint Bachelor of Science and Bachelor of Arts degrees from Boston University in 1965. Three years later, in 1968 He received a Juris Doctor from Northwestern University School of Law, which in October 2015 was renamed Northwestern Pritzker School of Law, after J.B. Pritzker (current governor of Illinois) and his wife, M.K. Pritzker, gave $100 million to the law school.

Northwestern Pritzker School of Law is located on Northwestern University’s downtown campus in Chicago, a few blocks from the John Hancock Center, Magnificent Mile, Water Tower, Oak Street Beach, and Navy Pier.

It appears that Judge Robert William Gettleman is also on staff at the Northwestern PRITZKER School of Law

Judge Gettleman was not only a graduate of Northwestern University School of Law – now Northwestern Pritzker School of Law, but according to the School’s online Faculty Profiles it appears that Judge Robert W. Gettleman is a current adjunct professor there. (SEE HERE)

We are not attorneys and many times we can smell something that doesn’t look right, but then we find out later that there wasn’t anything illegal. This could be the case here as well, but… we feel the urge to ask ourselves if the case of the two Romanian churches being decided by Judge Robert W. Gettleman might be subjected to “Judicial disqualification“, also referred to as recusal, meaning “an the act of abstaining from participation in an official action such as a legal proceeding due to a conflict of interest of the presiding court official or administrative officer.”

For everyone’s peace of mind – since this case is not just about the two churches, but rather any and all religious gathering of 10 people or more in the entire State of Illinois, we would kindly ask the lawyers to look into this. That’s all.

