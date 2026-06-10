On May 18th 2026, Romanian Senator Titus Corlățean submitted and read in the Romanian Senate his Motion for a Resolution regarding the SAMSON FAMILY c

On May 18th 2026, Romanian Senator Titus Corlățean submitted and read in the Romanian Senate his Motion for a Resolution regarding the SAMSON FAMILY case.

Once adopted, the resolution will constitute an official expression of the position of the Romanian Senate and will carry substantial political and diplomatic significance as a formal act of one of Romania’s two legislative chambers.

The resolution reflects growing concern within the Romanian Parliament regarding the continued separation of Sara and Tiana Samson—two minors with Romanian citizenship only—from their parents, from their relatives, from their home country, and from each other, despite the absence of any charges against the family and despite repeated efforts by Romanian authorities to seek clarification, cooperation, and a resolution of the case through diplomatic and parliamentary channels.

Senator Titus Corlățean serves as Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Romanian Senate and is one of Romania’s most experienced diplomats and legal experts. During his distinguished public service career, he has served as Romania’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Minister of Justice, Secretary of State for Romanians Abroad, and member of numerous international parliamentary and diplomatic bodies.

His involvement in the SAMSON FAMILY case has brought renewed attention to concerns regarding family unity, parental rights, religious freedom, the rights of Romanian citizens abroad, and the application of international human-rights principles in cross-border child-protection matters.

The resolution further highlights concerns expressed by Romanian officials regarding the continued refusal of Swedish authorities to facilitate the return of two Romanian minor citizens despite repeated diplomatic engagement, parliamentary inquiries, and formal requests from Romanian institutions.

For many observers, this has raised broader questions concerning proportionality, due process, respect for family life, and the effectiveness of international cooperation between allied democratic states when disputes involving the rights of minor citizens arise.

Throughout his public service, Senator Corlățean has supported Romanian families involved in complex cross-border child-protection cases and has participated in efforts aimed at family reunification where state interventions were believed to be excessive, disproportionate, or inconsistent with fundamental rights. Notable examples include:

• The Bodnariu Family (Norway)

• The Smicală Family (Finland)

• The Furdui Family (Germany)

This resolution represents Senator Corlățean’s formal position regarding the SAMSON FAMILY case after his extensive diligent investigation using all resources and his call for a just, transparent, and humane resolution consistent with the principles of family unity, parental rights, religious freedom, the protection of Romanian citizens abroad, and the fundamental rights guaranteed under European and international law.

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