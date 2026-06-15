Tears in the Rain: Bud Cauley’s Miracle Journey to Canadian Open Glory

Bud Cauley completed one of the most remarkable comebacks in sports history by shooting a final-round 5-under 65 to win the 2026 RBC Canadian Open at

Bud Cauley completed one of the most remarkable comebacks in sports history by shooting a final-round 5-under 65 to win the 2026 RBC Canadian Open at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley, capturing his first career PGA Tour victory in his 239th start. Finishing at 17-under 263 to edge out Matt Fitzpatrick by two strokes, the 36-year-old’s emotional victory serves as the definitive punctuation mark to an eight-year battle against catastrophic physical trauma and life-threatening medical anomalies.

The nightmare began on Friday night, June 1, 2018, shortly after Cauley missed the cut at the Memorial Tournament in Dublin, Ohio. Traveling as a passenger in the back seat of a car near Muirfield Village Golf Club, the vehicle accelerated rapidly out of a residential driveway, causing the driver to lose control.

The car struck a culvert, launched into the air, slammed violently into three trees, and flipped before coming to rest in a front yard. First responders arrived to find Cauley unable to move and gasping for breath. The impact inflicted horrific, life-threatening injuries: six shattered ribs, a collapsed right lung and a fractured left leg.

While Cauley miraculously managed to return to competitive golf just four months later under intense pain management, his body began collapsing under the surface. By late 2020, severe structural complications arose regarding the titanium plates surgeons had used to stabilize his shattered ribs.

When doctors opened him up to remove the hardware and alleviate a new, sharp, debilitating pain in his side, they discovered that his bone had completely grown over the titanium plates, making removal impossible. The subsequent operations triggered a cascading medical crisis:his surgical wound completely tore open 12 days post-op, requiring an emergency room intervention. Painful, dangerous fluid pockets ballooned inside his chest wall where his tissue had been severely disrupted. He contracted a systemic C. difficile bacterial infection, causing extreme colon inflammation and pushing his body to the brink. The infection grew so toxic that physicians seriously debated amputating large portions of his rib cage to save his life, a move that would have permanently ended any hope of a golf career.

Sidelined for more than three years, Cauley finally found a breakthrough at the Mayo Clinic, where doctors used a specialized fluid-pressure treatment known as hydrodissection to detach his trapped nerves and release the bound tissue in his chest wall, making a swing possible again.

Eight years after his life almost ended, Cauley entered Sunday’s final round at the RBC Canadian Open trailing leader Jackson Suber by one stroke amidst harsh, unrelenting wind and rain.

The back nine turned into a vintage display of clutch golf. Cauley started his back-nine birdie run with a shot to 4 feet on the 206-yard 11th. He added the hole-out from 93 feet on No. 12, then made a 13 1/2-footer on No. 13 and a 15-footer on No. 15 to build a multi-shot cushion.

Despite a late bogey on the 17th, Cauley kept his composure on the par-5 18th, hitting the green and two-putting from tap-in distance to secure the $1.7 million prize and vault to No. 28 in the FedExCup standings.

As the final putt dropped, an emotional Cauley embraced his wife, Kristi, and his young children on the green. His son Cooper even took the microphone during the trophy presentation to congratulate his dad. “There were a lot of times where I thought that my career was over,” Cauley admitted. “To have some success and play well is just kind of a thank you to all the people that have helped me get to this point.”

With his victory, Cauley becomes the fifth first-time winner on the PGA Tour this season, and the fourth player in the FedExCup era (2007–present) to claim their maiden title at the RBC Canadian Open—following Robert MacIntyre’s win in 2024.

Alongside a massive seven-figure paycheck and a vault to 28th in the FedExCup standings, Cauley is projected to rise to approximately 40th in the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR), marking a new career-best rating. Because the top 60 players in the upcoming OWGR update earn an exemption into this week’s U.S. Open, Cauley officially joins the 156-man field at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club for his fourth career major start.

Furthermore, the RBC Canadian Open served as part of the Open Qualifying Series, offering exemption spots for next month’s Open Championship at Royal Birkdale to the top three finishers not previously qualified. Cauley headlines this group, punching his ticket to his third career Open Championship appearance.

The battle for the remaining major exemptions came down to a tiebreaker among the pack. Because none of the four players who finished in a tie for fourth had prior qualification for The Open, the final two spots were determined strictly by their OWGR standings: Jackson Suber and Jesper Svensson successfully clinched the final two Open exemptions.

Meanwhile, Matt Fitzpatrick mounted a furious final-round charge, carding a field-low-tying 64 to finish solo second and collect 300 FedExCup points. This runner-up finish provided a massive shakeup at the very top of golf’s season-long race. With three wins already under his belt this season, Fitzpatrick officially wrestled away the No. 1 spot in the FedExCup standings from Scottie Scheffler, clearing him by a razor-thin margin of just 6.067 points.

Radu Roman

Foto: Instagram

