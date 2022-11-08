The Jugendamt Prisoners | David Furdui fled to Romania. His first statement

David Furdui, 17, the eldest child of the Furdui family in Germany, escaped the terror of the Jugendamt Keidekreis by fleeing to Romania.

Since April 2021, the Furdui family has been fighting for the recovery of children who have been untimely and abusively taken away from their families by the Jugendamt, Germany’s child protection service. The children were separated from their parents, separated from each other in violation of German and international rules and laws, putting the whole family in a position of despair and continuous abuse.

David, the family’s eldest child, recently fled to Romania, unable to cope with the conditions in the homes where he was placed and the Jugendamt’s abuse of him, his parents and his siblings.

“I didn’t want to wait any longer at the Jugendamt, I waited long enough for the Jugendamt to restore parental rights to my parents and for me to be allowed to go home,” says David.

For a year and a half the Furdui children have asked verbally and in writing to be allowed to go home, to go to church, to be allowed to live with their extended family, but each time they have been ignored.

The children’s acts of desperation meant departures from children’s homes, emotionally sensitive situations – situations in which the Jugendamt not only stood still, but increased the pressure on the children. You wouldn’t expect a system that sets itself up as the defender of children’s rights to act in this way, would you? The Jugendamt does it, and does it with gruesome success.

David was reunited with the grandparents he missed in Romania and says he doesn’t regret running away to Romania.

“I’m happy about this decision,” says David.

With his presence in Romania, more pressure and threats from the Jugendamt will follow on the Furdui family. Two of the girls are at home, but the remaining 4 children are still in the custody of Jugendamt, placed far away from each other and in the same precarious living conditions: homes with lice, damp, drug and alcohol abuse, and sexual abuse. Jugendamt does not seem able to protect these children.

David is determined to help his siblings and parents reunite.

“I would like to help my brothers too. I wish they could be let home as soon as possible because they are suffering so much.”

The extended family and the Furdui family support group are preparing another large-scale protest in Germany, this time in Berlin in front of the German Parliament, in an attempt to draw even more attention to the abuses of the Jugendamt.

We know, at this point, that previous protests and the Romanian Tribune’s investigation into the Furdui case led to the resignation of the head of the Heidekreis Jugendamt, directly responsible for the Furdui case.

David Furdui is safely in Romania under the protection of the Romanian authorities.

Tribuna.US