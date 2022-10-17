The Jugendamt Prisoners | European MPs submit motion against Jugendamt in the Council of Europe

Last week, 21 MEPs, including Romanian MEPs, initiated a motion for a resolution in the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) in support of the Furdui family and against the abuses of the Jugendamt – the child protection service in Germany – towards this Romanian family.

The motion is entitled “Abusive practices concerning the removal of children from their natural family environment” and calls on the Parliamentary Assembly to intervene and enforce ECHR resolutions protecting children and their rights to be in their natural families.

Earlier this year, the Romanian Tribune’s investigation determined that Jugendamt Heidekreis had seriously violated the fundamental rights of Furdui parents and children:

Article 8 – Right to respect for private and family life – of the European Convention on Human Rights. By 2021, Germany has been condemned by the European Court of Human Rights 18 times for violating Article 8 of the Human Rights Convention (Source – https://www.echr.coe.int/Documents/Facts_Figures_Germany_ENG.pdf)

Resolution 2232/2018, entitled “Finding a balance between the best interests of the child and the need to keep families together”.

Article 6 – Right to a fair trial – of the European Convention on Human Rights. By 2021, Germany has been condemned by the European Court of Human Rights 102 times for violating Article 6 of the Human Rights Convention (Source – https://www.echr.coe.int/Documents/Facts_Figures_Germany_ENG.pdf)

Article 30 of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child

The Romanian Tribune’s investigation into the Furdui case and the pressure of protests from Romanians in Europe and the US led to the resignation of the head of the Jugendamt Heidekreis, Sina Böhling, who covered up and perpetuated the abuses against Furdui’s parents and children.

READ THE INVESTIGATION OF THE ROMANIAN TRIBUNE

