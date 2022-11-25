The Jugendamt Prisoners | Large-scale protest in Berlin for the Furdui family

On the 26th November 2022, Romanians from all over Europe will mobilize again and will go to Berlin, Germany to protest against the authorities in Walsrode and Heidekreis and to support the Furdui family.

In February this year, in Walsrode, the Furdui family’s home town, Romanians from across Europe mobilized in impressive numbers and filled the streets of the small town to support the Furdui family and denounce the abuses of the Jugendamt Heidekreis – more than 10,000 people.

This time, Romanians will mobilize in the German capital, in a touristic and pedestrian location, starting at 12:00 German time, at the famous Brandenburg Gate.

Currently, two daughters of the family are at home, the eldest son, exasperated by the conditions in which they were placed and treated by the Jugendamt, has fled to Romania. Jugendamt Heidekreis has once again succeeded to prove that it does not have the professional and emotional capacity to support the best interests of the children.

Jugendamt Heidekreis seems to be in a mental-administrative block, which indicates that it is a poorly run and organized institution, as our investigation revealed.

At first, the former head of the Jugendamt – Sina Böhling – refused an in-person interview with Romanian Tribune. At her request, we sent a series of questions (in English) to the Jugendamt Heidekreis office. A few days later she sent us a note asking for the questions to be in German. We immediately got back to her and sent the questions as requested.

How did Mrs. Böhling reply and how did she dodge the questions? Pathetic – https://tribuna.us/furdui-case-the-jugendamt-prisoners-iii-sina-bohling-chief-of-the-jugendamt-heidekreis-and-the-great-cover-up-of-the-walsrode/

Meanwhile, Mrs. Sina Böhling is no longer head of the Jugendamt Heidekreis.

