The Jugendamt Prisoners | The Furdui family, closer to reunion – Ruben and Albert are coming home for good

The Furdui family’s nightmare seems to be coming to an end. For almost two years the parents and the 7 Furdui children have been separated by the German child protection authorities – Jugendamt – unjustifiably and in violation of the most basic international rights and standards, as revealed by Romanian Tribune’s investigation into the case.

As we reported at the beginning of December 2022, Ruben and Albert Furdui will return home for good on January 27, 2023. The two Furdui boys were moved out of Walsrode last year as punishment for their frequent running away from school or home to their parents for a few hours.

According to reports from those close to the case, Ruben and Albert travelled distances of several kilometers just to be able to pass in front of their parents’ house or, when possible, to spend just a few minutes inside.

Jugendamt Heidekreis moved them dozens of kilometers away from their parents and the rest of their siblings. For months Ruben and Alert had been sitting with their luggage at the door of the children’s home, hoping to be allowed to go home for good, which was not the case, but instead visits with the rest of the family were fewer and shorter.

Over the past few months, David, the family’s eldest son, has fled to Romania, terrorised by the Jugendamt’s actions against him and especially his siblings.

Estera, Naomi and Natalia returned home during 2022, while little Lea can now see her parents and siblings more often, twice a week – after months of being kept as far away from her family as possible.

The question remains, however: who will pay for these abuses and traumas that the Furdui children and parents have experienced because of the abusive actions in Walsrode and Heidekreis?

Heidekreis manager Jens Grote, the politician in charge of the Jugendamt, refuses to talk to Romanian Tribune in person in an interview in Germany, even though we sent him requests to that effect.

The drama of the Furdui family began in April 2021, when the Jugendamt intervened and took away all 7 children of the family, alleging parental abuse – in the absence of a comprehensive social investigation and in violation of German and international child protection laws, as revealed by Romanian Tribune’s investigation.

