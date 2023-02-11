The Jugendamt Prisoners | The Furdui family, REUNITED – the youngest child, Lea, will be coming home for good

Lea Furdui, who turned 3 this year, will be finally returned to the Furdui family. Lea has spent more time in Jugendamt custody than in her parents' l

On Thursday, at the court in Walsrode (the Furdui family’s place of residence), it was decided that Lea, the family’s youngest child, should return home after two years she spent unjustifiably and illegitimately away from her siblings and parents, after being abusively taken by the Jugendamt Heidekreis in April 2021.

With Thursday’s decision, the Furdui family will be reunited. The family’s eldest son has been in Romania for several months (he fled from Jugendamt custody), while the younger siblings have gradually returned to the family.

All 7 children of the Furdui family were placed in precarious living conditions on the orders of Jugendamt employees – an environment unfit for the protection and development of children.

The Furdui case generated a stir among the Romanian diaspora, motivating thousands and tens of thousands to protest against the Jugendamt in the U.S. and Europe. In February and November 2022, two massive protests took place, gathering over 20,000 Romanians from all over Europe in Walsrode and Berlin.

Romanians’ solidarity in support of a family abused by foreign authorities marked a new historical moment after the Bodnariu family v. Norway case in 2016.

Jugendamt Heidekreis and its employees, the politicians who are part of this institution still have to answer many questions: why did they abusively intervene in the Furdui family? Why did they violate their rights granted by German and international law? Why did they not start family support and reunification programs immediately? Why did they drag out the proceedings? Why did they not allow the extended family to visit the children in the children’s homes? Why did they refuse to repatriate the children to Romania? Why did they ignore the children’s desperate appeals to be returned home?

The drama of the Furdui family began in April 2021, when the Jugendamt intervened and removed all 7 children of the family, alleging parental abuse – in the absence of a comprehensive social investigation and violation of German and international child protection laws, as revealed by the Romanian Tribune investigation.

The Romanian Tribune has been trying to find answers to these questions, but the authorities in Walsrode and Heidekreis have reacted unprofessionally and with defiance of all parties concerned by the drama of this family. The Romanian Tribune will continue to request interviews and points of view from the Jugendamt.

