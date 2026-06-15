The Romanian Senate Calls on Sweden to Repatriate Sara and Tiana and Reunite the Samson Family

The Romanian Senate unanimously adopted a declaration on Monday, June 15th 2026, requesting that the Swedish authorities urgently repatriate the minors Sara and Tiana Samson and reunite them with their family. The declaration was adopted in the presence of the Samson family and the Bodnariu family, at the initiative of Senator Titus Corlățean.

Before the plenary vote, the text of the declaration was unanimously approved by the Senate’s Foreign Affairs Committee.

According to the adopted document, the Senate requests that the Swedish authorities return the two girls to their parents and arrange for their immediate repatriation, arguing that they hold only Romanian citizenship and are being kept in Sweden against the will of the Romanian state, in violation of fundamental principles of international law.

Through this declaration, the Romanian Senate officially communicates to the Swedish authorities its request for the reunification of the Samson family and the return of the two minors to Romania.

Summary of the Declaration

The Senate states that the best interests of the child and the right to family life must be the fundamental principles guiding any decision regarding the separation of children from their parents.

and must be the fundamental principles guiding any decision regarding the separation of children from their parents. The document expresses concern about situations in which children of Romanian citizens living abroad are taken into custody by the authorities of their country of residence based on suspicions or allegations that are considered insufficiently verified.

about situations in which children of Romanian citizens living abroad are taken into custody by the authorities of their country of residence based on suspicions or allegations that are considered insufficiently verified. The declaration argues that such measures must be proportionate, justified, and temporary , and that authorities should prioritize family reunification rather than permanent separation.

, and that authorities should prioritize rather than permanent separation. The case of Sara and Tiana Samson is presented as one in which the Senate considers the involvement of Romanian authorities necessary in order to protect the rights of the two Romanian citizens and facilitate their return to their family.

is presented as one in which the Senate considers the involvement of Romanian authorities necessary in order to protect the rights of the two Romanian citizens and facilitate their return to their family. The declaration cites numerous international and European legal instruments , including the European Convention on Human Rights, the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child, and the case law of the European Court of Human Rights, to support the argument that separating children from their family should be an exceptional measure.

, including the European Convention on Human Rights, the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child, and the case law of the European Court of Human Rights, to support the argument that separating children from their family should be an exceptional measure. The document emphasizes the role of the Romanian state in providing consular and diplomatic assistance to Romanian citizens facing such situations.

to Romanian citizens facing such situations. The Senate calls for cooperation among the competent authorities and dialogue with the authorities of the country where the children are located, so that any solution respects fundamental rights and the best interests of the minors.

and dialogue with the authorities of the country where the children are located, so that any solution respects fundamental rights and the best interests of the minors. The declaration concludes by reaffirming the Senate’s commitment to protecting the rights of Romanian citizens and promoting compliance with international standards regarding child protection.

During June and July, Romanians are organizing a series of international protests in support of the Samson family in Bucharest, Madrid, Rome, Copenhagen, Washington, D.C., Brisbane, and Stockholm.

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