”The Trump I Know” – Premiere – Interviews by Romanian-American Daniel George

Our good friend Romanian-American writer and director Daniel George , an associate producer of the documentary ”THE TRUMP I KNOW” is inviting all of us to a short collection of interviews with some of the people that made this production possible.

After he spent over two months on the road with the crew that filmed and produced this documentary in the life of those around U.S. President Donald Trump, Daniel is compelled to share his experience and the end result with all who would like to get some behind the scenes interviews and testimonies for a better understanding of who Donald Trump really is.

The movie premiers in just a few hours, in a unique Red Carpet event online.