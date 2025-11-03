VIDEO | Romanian Tribune at the 7th Christian Media Summit in Israel

The International Fellowship of Christians and Jews (IFCJ) is hosting it’s 7th International Christian Media Summit 2025, from 2-6 November in Jerusal

The International Fellowship of Christians and Jews (IFCJ) is hosting it’s 7th International Christian Media Summit 2025, from 2-6 November in Jerusalem, in collaboration with Israel’s Government Press Office (GPO), and Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Well over 100 representatives of leading Christian media outlets, opinion leaders, religious figures, and heads of organizations from various countries are attending the summit. The conference aims to deepen understanding of Israeli society, confront the phenomenon of antisemitism on social networks, and present Israel as an innovative, diverse, and open nation.

On the second day of the summit, the first day of touring various strategic sites in Israel, the participants were given the rare opportunity to travel into Samaria, behind the check points, and visit industrial parks and residential areas of Samaria, and then they all gathered at the lookout known as the Balcony of the State (also called “Israel’s Lookout”) in the community of Peduel, Samaria, which was announced to be renamed in Trump’s honor.

On 18 February 2025, the head of the Samaria Regional Council, Yossi Dagan, together with the Peduel village committee, formally declared the renaming “in light of Trump’s extensive work on behalf of Israel and the Jewish people.”

Participating at the summit, the Romanian Tribune Media’s team had the rare opportunity to interview one of the tour guides, a highly regarded historian and professor of Bible. Here is what he had to say: – watch the video for ore.

THIS IS AN EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW for the Romanian Tribune Media of Chicago.

Producer: Steven Bonica

