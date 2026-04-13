Rory Repeats: McIlroy’s Rollercoaster Ends in Green Jacket Glory at Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. — The rollercoaster of the last four days has come to a stop at the summit. For the second consecutive year, Rory McIlroy has donned the

AUGUSTA, Ga. — The rollercoaster of the last four days has come to a stop at the summit. For the second consecutive year, Rory McIlroy has donned the Green Jacket, navigating a high-pressure Sunday to join one of the most exclusive clubs in all of sports.

With this victory, McIlroy becomes only the fourth player in history to win consecutive Masters Tournaments, joining Jack Nicklaus (1965-66), Nick Faldo (1989-90), and Tiger Woods (2001-02).

The victory was as much about the record books as it was the leaderboard. At 36 years and 343 days old, McIlroy is now the third-oldest player to defend a major title, trailing only Ben Hogan and Old Tom Morris.

More impressively, this marks Rory’s sixth career major, moving him into a tie for 12th on the all-time list alongside legends Lee Trevino, Nick Faldo, and Phil Mickelson. His ability to close remains elite; he has now converted six of the eight major leads he held entering a Sunday into trophies.

For a significant stretch, it looked as though Justin Rose might finally break his Augusta curse. Despite a sluggish start to the back nine, Rose found life at the par-5 15th, rolling in a crucial birdie that sent a roar through the pines.

However, a par-par finish left him in a tie for third. It marks Rose’s fifth top-five finish at the Masters—the fourth-most by any player never to have won a Green Jacket. He joins the ranks of Greg Norman and Tom Kite as one of the best to ever play these grounds without a victory.

The duel between the world’s top two players lived up to the billing. For only the third time since the OWGR inception in 1986, the No. 1 (Scheffler) and No. 2 (McIlroy) ranked players in the world finished as the top two in a major.

Scottie Scheffler was a model of precision, becoming the first player since WWII to go bogey-free over the weekend at the Masters. He also matched Tom Watson’s record of seven straight under-par final rounds at Augusta. However, a cold putter on the par 5s proved to be the difference.

Despite the runner-up finish, Scheffler’s streak of seven straight top-20s to start a Masters career is the longest since Byron Nelson.

The turning point may have been at the par-3 12th. McIlroy’s birdie there made him one of only a handful of champions since 1990—including Patrick Reed and Phil Mickelson—to birdie Golden Bell on a Sunday.

The 2026 Masters proved to be one of the most skillfully played in history, with a weekend scoring average of 71.361, the third-lowest ever recorded. In a field of giants, Rory McIlroy proved once again that he is currently the giant among them.

Final Leaderboard

1. Rory McIlroy: -12

2. Scottie Scheffler: -11

T3. Justin Rose: -10

T3. Russell Henley: -10

T3. Cameron Young: -10

T3. Tyrrell Hatton: -10

Radu Roman

(All rights reserved)



Photo: Courtesy of August National Inc.

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