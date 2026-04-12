Amen Corner Bites Back

They call it "Moving Day," and at the 90th Masters Tournament, the field took that nickname literally. For thirty-six holes, Rory McIlroy looked less

They call it “Moving Day,” and at the 90th Masters Tournament, the field took that nickname literally. For thirty-six holes, Rory McIlroy looked less like a golfer and more like a runaway train, hauling a record-setting six-shot lead into Saturday. But Augusta National has a way of derailment, and by the time the sun set over the Georgia pines, the “one-man show” had officially become a wide-open dogfight.

While the rest of the contenders were surging forward, McIlroy was the only one stuck in reverse. A shaky 1-over-par 73 saw his historic cushion evaporate, opening the gates for a Sunday showdown.

McIlroy’s round was a steady grind until he reached the 11th. The “devilish wounds” of Amen Corner were on full display as he rinsed his approach shot into the water, leading to a disastrous double-bogey. He followed that with a bogey at the par-3 12th, and suddenly, the lead wasn’t just shrinking; it was gone.

“From the first hole making that soft bogey, I was doing my best to hang on,” McIlroy admitted. “I’m disappointed to make a bogey in the last few holes, but I’m still in the fight.”

Because Rory “opened the leaderboard,” Sunday is now a mathematical nightmare for the oddsmakers. Here is who has a genuine shot at the Green Jacket:

Rory McIlroy -11 73 (+1) The defending champ trying to become the first back-to-back winner since Tiger (2002).

Cameron Young -11 65 (-7) Started the day 8 shots back; now the co-leader after a blistering 8-birdie round.

Sam Burns -10 68 (-4) Sitting just one back, Burns has been the most consistent player all week.

Shane Lowry -9 68 (-4) Provided the highlight of the day with a hole-in-one on the 6th. He’s lurking.

Scottie Scheffler -7 65 (-7) The World No. 1 erased a 12-shot deficit but was visibly furious leaving the 18th, knowing how close he came to doing more. Observers remarked they had never seen Scheffler more upset after a seven-under round, showing the intense frustration that comes with a potential missed opportunity.

The leaderboard isn’t just full of surging young stars; it’s haunted by names who know exactly how to navigate a Sunday at Augusta.

Justin Rose (-8): The 45-year-old Englishman is proving that age is just a number. After pushing McIlroy to a playoff just last year, Rose has been a model of efficiency. He looks calm, collected, and sits just three shots back, ready to pounce if the final pair stumbles.

Jason Day (-8): The Australian has been playing a game of “patience and stealth.” After navigating the first 25 holes of the tournament without a single bogey, Day has successfully flown under the radar. He used a solid 68 on Saturday to pull within striking distance, banking on his elite short game for Sunday.

The leaderboard is now a logjam of major champions and hungry young stars. With nine players within six shots of the lead, the psychological advantage has shifted.

For Rory: It’s about memory. Can he forget the 73 and channel the 65 he shot on Friday?

For Cameron Young: It’s about the pressure of the final pairing. He’s been the”best player without a major” for a while; Sunday is his chance to shed that label.

For the Chasers: The pressure is off. Players like Jason Day (-8) and Justin Rose (-8) know that if the leaders stumble early, a 67 could be enough to steal the jacket.

Augusta National was never Rory’s private playground, but somehow he’s led all three rounds; Sunday at the Masters is about to be legendary.

Radu Roman

(All rights reserved)

Photo: Courtesy of August National Inc.

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