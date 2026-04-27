Brotherly Love in the Bayou: The Fitzpatricks’ Historic Triumph at the 2026 Zurich Classic

The 18th green at TPC Louisiana has witnessed many storied finishes, but the conclusion of the 2026 Zurich Classic of New Orleans etched a unique chap

The 18th green at TPC Louisiana has witnessed many storied finishes, but the conclusion of the 2026 Zurich Classic of New Orleans etched a unique chapter into PGA Tour history. On Sunday, April 26, Matt and Alex Fitzpatrick secured a one-stroke victory, marking a rare moment where siblings stood atop the podium of the Tour’s only official team-based event.

The win was a masterclass in navigating the tournament’s peculiar and taxing architecture—a format that tests both offensive aggression and defensive resilience.

Unlike standard individual stroke play, the Zurich Classic utilizes two distinct disciplines: Four-Ball and Foursomes. Understanding the interplay between these formats is essential to appreciating the Fitzpatricks’ 31-under-par (257) performance.

The foundation of the brothers’ victory was laid during a historic Saturday third round. In the Four-Ball (Best Ball) format, each partner plays their own ball, and the team records the lowest score on each hole.

This format incentivizes extreme aggression. With the “safety net” of a partner, the Fitzpatricks capitalized on every risk-reward opportunity, carding a tournament-record 15-under 57. This surge gave them a four-shot cushion, but in the world of team golf, no lead is safe heading into the final day.

If Saturday was about scoring, Sunday was about survival. The final round transitioned to Foursomes (Alternate Shot), widely considered the most grueling discipline in the sport. Partners play a single ball, alternating shots from tee to cup.

The psychological burden is immense; every errant drive or missed putt directly penalizes the partner. This structural tension was evident as the Fitzpatricks’ lead began to evaporate.The 12th Hole: A disastrous double-bogey occurred after Matt found the timber and Alex clipped a branch on the recovery.The 14th Hole: A missed par save dropped them into a three-way tie with the Norwegian duo of Kristoffer Reitan and Kris Ventura and the American team of Alex Smalley and Hayden Springer.

Standing on the par-5 18th tee, the brothers required a birdie to avoid a playoff. After Alex’s second shot settled into the greenside bunker, the burden fell to Matt, the world No. 3.

Displaying the short-game precision that has defined his career, Matt nipped a bunker shot to within 14 inches of the cup. Alex, visibly moved by the gravity of the moment, tapped in the winning putt. The embrace that followed was more than a celebration of a title; it was the culmination of a decade-long journey from the practice greens of Sheffield to the winner’s circle in New Orleans.

The implications of this victory are significant for both brothers, but particularly for the younger Fitzpatrick. Alex Fitzpatrick will gain 2-Year PGA Tour Exemption (thru 2028), PGA Championship & 2027 Players entry. Each of the brothers won $1,372,750 as well as 400 FedEx Cup points. It is Matt Fitzpatrick’s third win of the 2026 season.

For Alex, who has spent the last few seasons carving out a reputation on the DP World Tour, the win grants him immediate PGA Tour membership and entry into all remaining 2026 Signature Events.

The 2026 Zurich Classic will be remembered for the record-breaking 57 on Saturday, but it was the gritty, alternate-shot execution on Sunday that proved the Fitzpatrick brothers have the tactical cohesion to match their world-class talent.

Radu Roman

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