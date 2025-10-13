Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas showcases opening of Romanian artist’s exhibit in Chicago

Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas will host a public unveiling of "Trapped in the Shadows," a striking new art exhibit by Romanian painter and visual

Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas will host a public unveiling of “Trapped in the Shadows,” a striking new art exhibit by Romanian painter and visual artist Carmen Marin, at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 14, 2025, in the Treasurer’s Office, located at 118 N. Clark Street, Room 112, Chicago.

Joining Pappas for the occasion will be Lucian I. Stănică, Consul General of Romania in Chicago. The event marks one of the first times Marin’s powerful visual work will be shown in the Midwest. Food and beverages will be provided to all attendees courtesy of Sts. Emperors Constantin and Elena Romanian Orthodox Cathedral.

Carmen Marin is a renowned contemporary Romanian artist whose evocative work is featured in private collections around the globe. Her pieces are known for their layered textures and exploration of visual perception, merging light, shadow, and emotion in ways that challenge and inspire. A prolific international artist, Marin has mounted numerous solo exhibitions since her emergence more than two decades ago.

“Marin’s work engages in a profound dialogue with early modern masters, particularly Paul Cézanne, whose masterpieces continue to draw art lovers to the Art Institute here in Chicago,” said Pappas. “So, I’m honored to showcase her work in a city that, more than a century ago, established itself as an early and unconventional champion of impressionist art.”

This cultural celebration highlights the strong ties between Chicago and Romania and supports the ongoing efforts of Treasurer Pappas to promote diverse global artists within Cook County.

As part of the celebration, Treasurer Pappas will be joined by visiting dignitaries from

Romania and business and community leaders from the Romanian diaspora who will help her honor Marin’s exhibit and celebrate her contribution to the rich tradition of cultural diversity in Chicagoland.

