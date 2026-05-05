Erika Cionca – Unlocking Dreams, Opening Doors

Full-Service Realtor: Buy Sell Invest Rent Residential and Commercial Properties With a passion for turning dreams into addres

Full-Service Realtor:

Buy

Sell

Invest

Rent

Residential and Commercial Properties

With a passion for turning dreams into addresses, I am a professional dedicated to help clients navigate the dynamic world of real estate.

I excel in guiding clients through every step of the real estate process, whether buying, selling, or investing.

My commitment to client satisfaction is evident in the personalized and attentive service I provide, ensuring that each client’s unique needs and goals are not only met but exceeded.

Whether you are a first-time homebuyer, a seasoned investor, or looking to sell your property I am the go-to professional for a seamless and rewarding real estate experience.

With a commitment to excellence, I am ready to turn your real estate aspirations into reality.

I speak: English, Romanian and Hungarian

For an appointment, please call: (773) 273-0798

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