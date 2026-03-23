Fitzpatrick Conquers Copperhead

The 2026 Valspar Championship officially ended on Sunday, and it turned out the "Snake Pit" was less of a reptile sanctuary and more of an Evanston sa

The 2026 Valspar Championship officially ended on Sunday, and it turned out the “Snake Pit” was less of a reptile sanctuary and more of an Evanston satellite campus.

In a finish that felt more like a Northwestern University alumni mixer than a PGA Tour event, Matt Fitzpatrick and David Lipsky went toe-to-toe down the stretch.

Fitzpatrick, who famously attended Northwestern for exactly one quarter in 2013 before deciding that “Intro to Macroeconomics” was getting in the way of his global domination, proved that one term on Lake Michigan is all the mental toughness you need. He played the final round with the cold, calculated precision of a student who skimmed the syllabus and still aced the final, draining a 15-foot birdie on the 18th to finish at 11-under.

Meanwhile, David Lipsky—a man who actually stuck around long enough to get his degree (Class of 2011)—played the role of the hardworking senior. He matched Fitz blow-for-blow until that final hole, finishing just one stroke back at 10-under. It was a 1-2 finish for the purple and white, though we suspect Lipsky might have some thoughts about the “academic rigor” of his opponent’s collegiate career.

While the Northwestern boys were fighting over the Dean’s List, the gallery was busy losing its collective mind over the return of Brandt Snedeker.

If you haven’t checked a leaderboard since the Obama administration, yes, Brandt is still here, and yes, he still putts like he’s trying to beat a rainstorm. “Sneds” turned back the clock with a Saturday 66 that featured more “pop” than a soda factory. He eventually finished T7, proving that his game isn’t a nostalgic relic—it’s a viable threat. It was a performance so vintage it should have come with a complimentary visor and a 2012 FedEx Cup trophy.

The Winner: Matt Fitzpatrick (-11). A win for the “Skinny Legend” and a $1.638 million deposit into his account (enough to pay for roughly four more quarters at NU).

The Runner-Up: David Lipsky (-10). A brilliant showing that proves staying in school pays off—just slightly less than winning.

The Ace: Sam Ryder’s hole-in-one on the 17th, which remains the only way to play that hole without developing a stress rash.

Final Standings

Rank Player Prize Money Score

1 Matt Fitzpatrick (NU ’13)* $1,638,000 -11

2 David Lipsky (NU ’11) $991,900 -10

3 Jordan Smith $627,900 -9

T7 Brandt Snedeker $285,400 -6

*Denotes “I was here for a good time, not a long time.”

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