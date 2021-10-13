Furdui Case – Protest against Jugendamt in Vienna, Austria

On Saturday, October 9, 2021, a protest took place in Vienna against the abuses of the Jugendamt (German child protection institution) and in solidarity with the Camelia and Petru Furdui Family.

The protest in Vienna is the second protest in support of the Furdui Family and was organized by the Romanian community in Austria, an event attended by 1,000 people. The first protest took place on September 25 in Hannover, Germany, with the participation of 350 people.

Following the protest in Vienna, on October 11, 2021, a petition was signed at the German embassy in Vienna with the signatures of the protesters and a video recording of the event.

During the protest, representatives of the Romanian community from Austria and Germany spoke: Ioan Vlas, President of Gemeinde Gottes Austria, Ion Pădurețu, Secretary of Gemeinde Gottes Austria, Ștefania Măcelar, Organizer of the protest, Jan Ledochowski, Representative of Vienna City Hall and others.

Viorel Iuga, President of the Romanian Baptist Union, and Robert Sighiartău, Member of the Romanian Parliament also spoke, expressing their dismay at the actions of the German authorities and solidarity with the Furdui Family.

The Furdui family is a Romanian family that has been living in Germany for nine years. The family has 7 biological children: David – 16 years old, Naomi – 14 years old, Esther – 13 years old, Natalia – 12 years old, Ruben – 11 years old, Albert – 9 years old and Lea – 1 year old. Petru works in the field of installations and interior design, and Camelia is a housewife, dedicating all her time to caring for and raising the children.

On April 26, 2021, the German state, through the child protection institution, Jugendamt, confiscated their children without notice and without a social investigation. At this moment, they are unjustifiably kept in two different locations (child institutions), and their youngest daughter in a surrogate family.

The children expressed in various ways the desire to come home and be with their parents, but this is not taken into consideration.

Jugendamt did not offer parents any help or advice on what should be improved in the relationship between parents and children. It does not offer any support in the direction of family reunification, on the contrary, Jugendamt tries in every way to keep the children away from their parents.

Until now, some aspects regarding the whole procedure of confiscation of the 7 children are not clear and explicable: the extreme and abusive authority of the Jugendamt; lack of evidence of physical or mental abuse by parents, before or after taking the children; the poor care of little Lea in the surrogate family (she is often bruised on the body); pressure on parents to tell their children not to think about home anymore, and pressure on children to get used to the child institution; the lack of measures and a plan for family reunification and pressure on parents not to make the situation public.

In the next period, other protests will be organized in support of the Furdui Family.

