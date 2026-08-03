Michael Thorbjornsen wins Rocket Classic

DETROIT — Michael Thorbjornsen surged through a rain-softened, windy back nine at Detroit Golf Club on Sunday to capture his first PGA Tour title by t

DETROIT — Michael Thorbjornsen surged through a rain-softened, windy back nine at Detroit Golf Club on Sunday to capture his first PGA Tour title by two strokes at the eighth and final Rocket Classic.

The 24-year-old native of Cleveland, Ohio, carded a flawless, bogey-free 7-under-par 63 in the fourth round to finish at 18-under 262 for the tournament. Thorbjornsen, who entered the week ranked 69th in the FedEx Cup standings, securely locked up his debut postseason berth by securing the $1.8 million winner’s share of the $10 million purse.

Thorbjornsen began the day three shots off the pace, but steadily mounted a charge as a morning downpour cleared into high winds. He gained early ground by birdying the fourth hole, then went on a decisive tearing run across the back nine.

A critical 35-foot chip-in birdie at the par-4 12th hole kindled his momentum. He collected four birdies during a crucial six-hole stretch, ultimately taking the outright lead on the 14th hole. Thorbjornsen capped his premier tour triumph on the 72nd hole, draining a curling 26-foot birdie putt before an expansive hometown gallery.

“Perfect pace, perfect read,” Thorbjornsen remarked of his tournament-sealing putt.

Two-time major champion Xander Schauffele briefly claimed the lead on Sunday afternoon before hitting his lone bogey on the 13th hole. Schauffele finished with a final-round 65 to claim solo second place at 16-under par.

Third-round leader Davis Riley, who opened Sunday with a slim one-stroke lead, stumbled out of the gate with three bogeys across his first six holes. Riley’s early struggles included an expansive search in the heavy fescue on the fourth hole after losing his ball. Despite rallying with three mid-round birdies, a late bogey at the 17th dismantled his playoff hopes, forcing him to settle for third place at 15-under 265.

Rasmus Højgaard finished cleanly in solo fourth at 14-under, while Hideki Matsuyama, Matt Wallace, and Kristoffer Ventura finished tied for fifth at 13-under par.

The final installment of Detroit’s PGA Tour stop featured a rapidly shifting leaderboard and exceptionally low scoring over the opening 54 holes.

Round 1: Rickie Fowler and Ryan Gerard set a blistering baseline, firing initial rounds of 9-under 63 to capture a share of the early lead.

Round 2: Cameron Young recorded a spectacular 11-under 61, low round of the week, vaulting into contention.

Round 3: Riley mounted a charge with a 9-under 63 on Saturday, matching the field’s aggressive approach to secure the 54-hole lead.

Round 4: Thorbjornsen delivered the week’s ultimate statement, recording the lowest final round by any first-time winner on tour this season.

Position Golfer Total Score To Par Earnings 1 Michael Thorbjornsen 262 -18 $1,800,000 2 Xander Schauffele 264 -16 $1,090,000 3 Davis Riley 265 -15 $690,000 4 Rasmus Højgaard 266 -14 $490,000 T5 Hideki Matsuyama 267 -13 $370,000 T5 Matt Wallace 267 -13 $370,000 T5 Kristoffer Ventura 267 -13 $370,000 T8 Davis Thompson 268 -12 $252,500 T8 Ryan Gerard 268 -12 $252,500 T8 Patrick Cantlay 268 -12 $252,500 T8 Michael Kim 268 -12 $252,500 T8 Chris Kirk 268 -12 $252,500 T8 Rickie Fowler 268 -12 $252,500 T8 Cameron Young 268 -12 $252,500

The conclusion of the tournament marks the end of an era for professional golf in Michigan. Due to incoming structurally changes to the PGA Tour model, tournament officials confirmed this iteration marks the end of the Rocket Classic franchise in Detroit.

The Great Lakes State has long held a premier footprint in American golf history. Michigan boasts 868 total golf courses, ranking third in the nation strictly behind Florida and California. It also leads the entire country with 738 daily-fee public courses, making it a hallmark destination for accessible, high-caliber tournament play.

Michigan’s legacy with elite competitive golf dates back over a century:

Major Championships: The state has hosted 32 USGA championships, one Ryder Cup, and six PGA Championships—including memorable editions at Bloomfield Township’s iconic Oakland Hills Country Club.

PGA Tour Foundations: For over 50 years, the Buick Open in Grand Blanc served as a beloved staple of the regular tour schedule before folding in 2009.

Legendary Champions: Historic figures such as Ben Hogan, Arnold Palmer, Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods have all hoisted premier professional trophies on Michigan soil.

Tiger Woods holds an elite, permanent place in Michigan golf history through his sheer dominance at the Buick Open, a tournament he won three times at Warwick Hills Golf and Country Club in Grand Blanc. His relationship with the event is defined by tournament records, an explosive winning streak, and an emotional, historic finale.

Woods is tied with fellow legend Vijay Singh for the most victories in Buick Open history. Each of his wins in Michigan came during pivotal moments of his career:

2002: Woods captured his first title in Grand Blanc, edge-of-the-seat gallery crowds watching him shoot a 17-under 271 to secure a four-stroke victory.

2006: In a performance that delighted local automotive fans, Woods tore through the course with a blistering 24-under-par 264. This victory served as win No. 6 in his historic 7-tournament PGA Tour win streak, the second-longest streak in golf history.

2009: His final victory in Michigan marked his 69th career PGA Tour title. After a brutal opening-round 71 left him near the cut line, Woods roared back with a second-round 63, ultimately coasting to a three-shot victory at 20-under par.

The 2009 Buick Open carried immense emotional weight for Michigan golf fans. Amid the global economic recession, General Motors announced it would end its 50-year title sponsorship of the tournament.

Knowing it was likely the final iteration of the beloved event, Woods broke his usual stoic final-round protocol. After tapping in his final putt on the 72nd hole to secure the trophy, he celebrated by firing his golf ball with maximum velocity deep back down the 18th fairway into the crowd.

Photo: Instagram

RADU ROMAN

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