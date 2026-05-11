Reitan Conquers the Green Mile, wins the Truist Championship at Quail Hollow in North Carolina

Kristoffer Reitan secured his first PGA Tour victory at the Truist Championship on Sunday, finishing at 15-under par to claim a two-shot win at Quail

Kristoffer Reitan secured his first PGA Tour victory at the Truist Championship on Sunday, finishing at 15-under par to claim a two-shot win at Quail Hollow Club. The 28-year-old Norwegian, a Tour rookie who entered the field via the Aon Swing 5, becomes only the second player from Norway to win on the PGA Tour, following in the footsteps of fellow Norwegian Viktor Hovland. Reitan’s connection to Viktor Hovland is foundational. The pair led Norway to a 2014 Toyota Junior World Cup title, and most famously, Hovland served as Reitan’s caddie during his quarterfinal run at the 2015 U.S. Junior Amateur.

Reitan entered the final round one shot behind leader Alex Fitzpatrick. While several big names faltered, Reitan stayed steady through the final stretch, particularly on Quail Hollow’s brutal “Green Mile”. He solidified his lead with back-to-back birdies on the 14th and 15th holes, eventually finishing with a 2-under 69 to take home the $3.6 million winner’s check.

Rickie Fowler, who won his first career title at this venue in 2012, nearly pulled off a vintage comeback. Fowler charged into the solo lead during the final round after a scorching 30 on the front nine. However, late mistakes—including missed short putts on the 16th and 18th holes—led to a closing bogey and a runner-up finish at 13-under par.

Alex Fitzpatrick held the 54-hole lead but struggled early with a bogey and a double bogey in his first three holes. Despite a resilient back-nine charge that briefly saw him rejoin the lead at 14-under, a disastrous double bogey on the par-3 17th ended his hopes for a maiden individual win. Fitzpatrick finished alone in fourth at 12-under par.

The biggest surprise of the week was the “disappearance” of four-time Quail Hollow winner Rory McIlroy from the leaderboard. Coming off his second Masters victory, world No. 2 McIlroy looked like the favorite before a third-round 75—which included six bogeys—dropped him 13 shots off the pace. He failed to mount any significant charge on Sunday, ending the week far outside the conversation for a fifth title in Charlotte.

Quail Hollow remains a breakthrough factory, with Reitan joining the likes of McIlroy, Fowler, and Max Homa as players who secured their first PGA Tour win at this iconic venue.

Early in his professional career, Reitan struggled significantly on the DP World Tour. He admitted to not having much fun and seriously contemplated leaving competitive golf to become a YouTube golfer. After losing his card, a brief period away from the game helped him rediscover his passion and perspective.

Kristoffer Reitan had a very brief stay in Austin before choosing to fast-track his professional career. Reitan signed a National Letter of Intent with the University of Texas in November 2016 and joined the team for the fall 2017 semester. He played only half a season of college golf before deciding that another four years as an amateur wasn’t the right path for his development.

During his one semester as a Longhorn, Reitan was teammates with future world No. 1 and two-time Masters champion Scottie Scheffler.

While Scheffler was a senior and the established leader of the team, Reitan was the highly-touted freshman recruit.

By early 2018, Reitan chose to leave the university to focus on a transition to professional golf. He remained an amateur long enough to become the first Norwegian to qualify for the U.S. Open in 2018 before officially turning pro after earning his DP World Tour card through Q-School later that year.

Reitan’s path back to the elite level began with a return to form on the Challenge Tour, culminating in a win at the 2024 Rolex Challenge Tour Grand Final. This victory propelled him back onto the DP World Tour for the 2025 season, where he truly ignited:

Soudal Open (2025): Captured his maiden DP World Tour title after a final-round 62 and a playoff win. Nedbank Golf Challenge (2025): Secured a second title with a wire-to-wire victory in South Africa. Finished 8th in the overall standings last season, earning him one of the 10 coveted PGA Tour cards for 2026.

Reitan entered Quail Hollow as the last man to qualify for the field via the Aon Swing 5. He actually qualified in part due to a lucky break: his own double-bogey on the 18th hole the previous week helped shift the leaderboard points in a way that pushed him into the field. With this win, Reitan has moved from being ranked outside the top 400 a year ago to 31st in the world, securing invitations to all remaining 2026 majors and signature events.

The Aon Swing 5 is a performance-based qualifying system designed to identify and reward the “hottest” players on the PGA Tour who are not otherwise exempt from Signature Events. Unlike season-long rankings, the Swing 5 acts as a “sprint,” focusing only on the most recent stretch of tournaments. It targets players outside the top 50 in the prior season’s FedExCup standings.The system tracks points earned during a specific cluster of 2–5 full-field events immediately preceding a Signature Event. The top five points earners from that specific window earn a spot in the next Signature Event field.Standings reset after each swing, ensuring that entry is based on current form rather than past performance.

Final Leaderboard

Pos Player Score Earnings

1 Kristoffer Reitan -15 $3,600,000

T2 Rickie Fowler -13 $1,760,000

T2 Nicolai Højgaard -13 $1,760,000

4 Alex Fitzpatrick -12 $960,000

T5 Tommy Fleetwood -11 $730,000

T5 Sungjae Im -11 $730,000

T5 J.J. Spaun -11 $730,000

Radu Roman

(All rights reserved)

Foto: Facebook

Share this: Facebook

X

