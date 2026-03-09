The Red Cardigan and the Blue Daniel Berger

In a finish that would make Arnold Palmer himself double-check his whiskey, Akshay Bhatia didn’t just win the 2026 Arnold Palmer Invitational; he perf

In a finish that would make Arnold Palmer himself double-check his whiskey, Akshay Bhatia didn’t just win the 2026 Arnold Palmer Invitational; he performed a heist so bold it should have come with a striped shirt and a mask. Meanwhile, Daniel Berger spent three and a half days building a masterpiece only to accidentally kick the bucket of paint over at the very end.

Before the drama unfolded, the course itself underwent a personality transplant. For the first two days, Bay Hill was a sadistic gauntlet of baked-out greens and rough thick enough to hide a small sedan. However, sustained Saturday rain essentially gave the course a spa day it didn’t ask for .

The downpour took the “teeth” out of the King’s track, turning treacherous, rock-hard fairways into receptive carpets. While this allowed the field to actually aim at pins without fear of their ball bouncing into the next county, it also set the stage for Bhatia’s scoring explosion. The course was suddenly vulnerable, and Akshay was the only one who brought the right tools to the burglary.

Of course, it wouldn’t be a modern PGA Tour event without a side helping of existential dread for Northern Ireland’s favorite son. Rory McIlroy, who began the weekend in a cozy tie for ninth, decided to withdraw before the third round after his back decided to stage a solo protest.

What started as a “small twinge” escalated into full-blown muscle spasms on the range. While his camp insists it’s “precautionary” ahead of his title defense at The Players, the sight of Rory exiting Bay Hill early felt like watching a majestic eagle try to take off only to realize its spine has been replaced by a bag of angry wrenches.

For 63 holes, Daniel Berger was the undisputed king of Bay Hill. Having led since Thursday with an opening 63, he strolled onto the back nine Sunday with a commanding four-shot cushion. It was supposed to be a victory lap. Instead, it became a slow-motion slide into a golf-shaped existential crisis.

While Berger was busy trying to remember where he’d parked his winner’s trophy, Bhatia was busy being “angry.” After missing a 30-inch par putt on the 9th hole—a distance usually reserved for tap-ins and accidental toe-stubs—Bhatia decided to channel his inner rage into actual golf.

Bhatia’s recovery was less of a “charge” and more of a “metaphysical uprising”:

four consecutive birdies from holes 10 to 13, including a 58-foot “pray-and-hope” bomb on the 11th. On the 13th, Berger found a “fried egg” lie in a bunker, leading to a bogey while Bhatia birdied. Suddenly, the lead was a mere suggestion. At the 16th, Bhatia hit what he called the “best 6-iron of my life,” landing it inches from the cup for a tap-in eagle.

Berger, to his credit, showed the kind of moxie usually found in tragic Shakespearean heroes. On the 72nd hole, he drained a gutsy 14-foot par putt just to force a playoff, erupting with a fist-pump that felt like a man successfully fighting off a swarm of bees.

But the “magic” had a strictly limited-time offer. In the playoff, Berger’s drive found the left rough, his approach found the edge of the green a literal mile (106 feet) from the hole, and his par putt was so weak it likely wouldn’t have reached the hole if it were on a downhill slope. Bhatia, continuing his trend of being 3-0 in PGA Tour playoffs, calmly two-putted for the win.

As Bhatia slipped into the iconic red alpaca sweater—dedicated to his late niece after a rainbow appeared over the 18th —Berger walked away with a $2.2 million “I-almost-had-it” check. It’s a lot of money, sure, but it’s hard to buy a red sweater with it when the only one available is already on the guy who just broke your heart.

