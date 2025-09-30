“Trapped in the shadows” | Carmen Marin’s Art Exhibits in Chicago | Oct. 9-10 & Oct. 14-15

Trapped in the shadows An exhibition by Carmen Marin A poet of art is born, not with a pen in her hand, but with a brush, and instead of words, she

An exhibition by Carmen Marin

A poet of art is born, not with a pen in her hand, but with a brush, and instead of words, she uses images. Carmen Marin has changed the routine way of painting. She has a doctorate in visual art, and she also has experience exhibiting internationally. Her academic preparation and creative talent can be seen reflected in her artistic creation. Academia and talent allow for the consummation of a painter dissatisfied with the everyday and with traditional forms of artistic endeavor.

Carmen Marin breaks with the limitations imposed by many experts on the concept of art. Her artistic skill revives the images she paints on canvas with her brush. Behind each painting lies hidden ideas that transform into stories. The viewer, with his or her free will and imagination, also becomes part of the creative act. The viewer’s participation leads to reflection, and thus he or she stands before a mirror to see their angels and demons, virtues and vices, morality and lust, hate and love, dream and wakefulness, everyday limitations, and coexistence with the intangible. It is unusual to encounter a painter who takes us by the hand and leads us into her world of the intangible, and then, from the unreal, returns us to the everyday to remind us that we are human.

She takes us by the hand, like Miguel de Unamuno in his Tragic Sense of Life and his concept of „intrahistory.” And like Unamuno, Carmen calls us to use our total selves-intellect, will and emotion – without limiting ourselves simply to reason. I invite you to decipher in her painting her spirituality, her philosophy of life, her concept of morality, and her reflection on the universality of pain and love in human beings. Join me on a journey through the world of Carmen Marin.

Our vision for this exhibition of Carmen Marin’s paintings is to provide artworks that contribute to reflection and emotional healing. Our mission is to present art as cultural diplomacy and as a universal language to achieve understanding among members of the global community. Among our objectives, we do not only want to present the cardinal aesthetic properties of beauty and the sublime in art. Carmen Marin’s art goes beyond the beauty and sublime usually sought in contrasts of colors and images. Carmen Marin’s art is an invitation to reflect on ideas that encompass the philosophy of her art, which also breaks with tradition to present art as a threshold to another dimension. With her art, she crosses from the everyday to the unreal. Carmen Marin’s paintings are not like those of an ordinary painter; her paintings use the brush to create images that, without written words, tell stories that come from the depths of the heart of any human being.

Dr. Porfirio Rodriguez

This exhibition’s select paintings may be previewed online at Carmen Marin Expo

Carmen Marin’s art will be exhibited in the Grand Ballroom at the Trump International Hotel and Tower in Chicago, on the 16th floor, for a limited time. The official opening will take place on October 9th, 2025, at 7:00 p.m. with the participation of special guests from the world of art and dignitaries from Romania.

The following day the exhibit will be open to the general public from 9:00 a.m. till 4:00 p.m.

Location: 401 N Wabash Ave, Chicago, IL 60611

Carmen Marin’s art will also be exhibited at Cook County Treasurer’s Office on Tuesday October 14th and Wednesday October 15th, 2025, and it will be open to general public. The official opening of this exhibit will take place on Tuesday October 14th at 2:00 p.m. with Maria Pappas, the Cook County Treasurer, as the host of the exhibit, and Honorable Lucian I. Stanica, the Consul General of Romania in Chicago.

Location: 118 N Clark Street, Room 112, Chicago, IL 60602

Dr. Porfirio Rodriguez, the art curator, will be introducing the artist to the attendees of both official openings, at the Trump International Hotel and Tower in Chicago and at the Cook County Treasurer’s Office.

These events are being organized by SintezArt of Romania in partnership with the Consulate General of Romania in Chicago and the Romanian Heritage Center of Chicago.

Admission is free, however, you need to reserve your ticket

R.S.V.P. – if you would like to attend the official opening of either of the two events, you may call or send a text message to (847) 477-3498. Limited tickets available. First reserved, first confirmed.

Invitations to official openings

Thursday, Oct. 9 @ 7:00 pm Tuesday, Oct. 14 @ 2:00 pm

Grand Ballroom at Trump Tower Maria Pappas, Cook County Treasurer

