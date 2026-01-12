Which Countries Must Pay $15,000 Visa Guarantees to Enter the U.S.

The Trump administration has significantly expanded a visa policy that requires applicants from designated countries to post refundable financial guar

The Trump administration has significantly expanded a visa policy that requires applicants from designated countries to post refundable financial guarantees before being allowed to enter the United States, further tightening immigration controls through administrative measures.

According to an update issued on Wednesday, January 7, 2026, the administration added 25 additional countries to the existing list, bringing the total number of affected nations to several dozen. The policy, first introduced last year, applies largely to countries in Africa, but also includes states in Asia, the Caribbean, Latin America, and the Pacific.

U.S. officials say the measure is designed to curb visa overstays, a long-standing concern in American immigration policy. Under the rule, certain visa applicants must pay refundable bonds ranging from $5,000 to $15,000, with the exact amount determined by U.S. officials during the visa interview.

Countries Subject to the Visa Bond Requirement

The following countries have been designated by the Trump administration, along with the dates on which the visa bond requirement takes effect:

Algeria (January 21, 2026)

Angola (January 21, 2026)

Antigua and Barbuda (January 21, 2026)

Bangladesh (January 21, 2026)

Benin (January 21, 2026)

Bhutan (January 1, 2026)

Botswana (January 1, 2026)

Burundi (January 21, 2026)

Cabo Verde (January 21, 2026)

Central African Republic (January 1, 2026)

Côte d’Ivoire (January 21, 2026)

Cuba (January 21, 2026)

Djibouti (January 21, 2026)

Dominica (January 21, 2026)

Fiji (January 21, 2026)

Gabon (January 21, 2026)

Gambia (October 11, 2025)

Guinea (January 1, 2026)

Guinea-Bissau (January 1, 2026)

Kyrgyzstan (January 21, 2026)

Malawi (August 20, 2025)

Mauritania (October 23, 2025)

Namibia (January 1, 2026)

Nepal (January 21, 2026)

Nigeria (January 21, 2026)

São Tomé and Príncipe (October 23, 2025)

Senegal (January 21, 2026)

Tajikistan (January 21, 2026)

Tanzania (October 23, 2025)

Togo (January 21, 2026)

Tonga (January 21, 2026)

Turkmenistan (January 1, 2026)

Tuvalu (January 21, 2026)

Uganda (January 21, 2026)

Vanuatu (January 21, 2026)

Venezuela (January 21, 2026)

Zambia (August 20, 2025)

Zimbabwe (January 21, 2026)

How the Payment Procedure Works

Applicants subject to the rule must formally agree to the visa bond conditions by submitting Form I-352, issued by the Department of Homeland Security. Once the bond amount is set during the visa interview, payment must be made electronically through Pay.gov, the official payment platform of the U.S. Treasury.

U.S. authorities stress that payment of the bond does not guarantee that a visa will be issued. If a visa application is denied, the bond is refunded in full. If the visa is granted and the foreign national complies with all conditions—including departing the United States before the authorized period expires—the bond is returned after lawful exit.

Failure to comply with visa conditions, including overstaying, may result in forfeiture of the bond.

Additional Restrictions and Monitoring

In addition to the financial requirement, applicants must meet expanded procedural demands. These include in-person interviews, submission of several years of social media history, and detailed documentation covering travel history and prior residence.

Visa holders from the designated countries are also required to enter and exit the United States through specific ports of entry, including Boston Logan International Airport, New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport, and Washington Dulles International Airport.

The U.S. Department of State has indicated that the visa bond requirement could remain in effect indefinitely, as officials continue to monitor compliance rates and visa overstays. The expansion reflects the Trump administration’s broader strategy of tightening immigration enforcement through stricter screening, financial deterrents, and enhanced monitoring mechanisms.

