Wire-to-Wire: Wyndham Clark Wins the 2026 U.S. Open

Wyndham Clark held off a historic collapse to win his second U.S. Open title in a thrilling wire-to-wire victory at Shinnecock Hills. Entering the final round with a seemingly insurmountable six-shot lead, Clark carded a 3-over 73 to finish at 4-under par for the tournament. He edged out a furious charge from Sam Burns, who shot a 3-under 67 to finish just one stroke back at 3-under par.

The final pairing of Clark and world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler began with a clear narrative: Clark’s coronation or a historic collapse. While Clark stumbled early, Sam Burns caught absolute fire from seven shots back, carding four birdies in his first eight holes. Clark stuttered to a front-nine 38. By the 5th hole, a bogey from Clark combined with Burns’ birdie run trimmed the six-shot cushion down to a single stroke. Embracing his pairing partner Scheffler (who was hunting a career Grand Slam on his 30th birthday), the New York crowd actively heckled Clark, cheering his missed putts. Several fans were even escorted off the property.

Clark settled his nerves on the back nine, using critical recovery shots to protect his razor-thin margin. Clark carded his first birdie of the day on the 10th hole with a beautiful approach shot. Burns briefly dropped a shot on the 15th, giving Clark a brief three-shot cushion, but Burns answered right back with a clutch birdie on the 16th to stay within one. Standing on the par-5 16th with a one-stroke lead, Clark blasted his drive directly into the thick fescue. Facing a horrendous lie, he safely chopped out, stuck a wedge to 25 feet, and drained the miraculous birdie putt to go 2-up with two to play.

The drama intensified when Clark three-putted the par-3 17th for a bogey, cutting his lead right back to one shot heading to the final hole. On the 18th, Clark missed the fairway to the right but managed to muscle his approach onto the front of the green. Facing a daunting 53-foot lag putt, he rolled it to within three inches of the cup. He tapped in for par to secure the $4.5 million winner’s share and celebrate a Father’s Day victory with his dad.

2026 U.S. Open Final Leaderboard

Position Player Round 4 Total Score Status / Notes 1 Wyndham Clark 73 -4 Champion (Wire-to-Wire) 2 Sam Burns 67 -3 Runner-up (Low round of the day) 3 Tom Kim 70 -1 Only other player under par T4 Scottie Scheffler 71 E Missed Grand Slam bid on 30th birthday T4 Keith Mitchell 70 E First player to shoot E in all 4 rounds T4 J.T. Poston 67 E Climbed into top 5 on Sunday

Climbed into top 5 on Sunday

Low Amateur 21-year-old Oklahoma senior Ryder Cowan finished T23 at 5-over par to claim the Jack Nicklaus Medal as the lowest-scoring amateur. Regarding the historic turnaround, Peter Uihlein bounced back from a disastrous third-round 80 to shoot a 4-under 66 on Sunday, marking a massive 14-stroke turnaround. For a memorable Father’s Day moment, 17-year-old amateur prodigy Miles Russell finished at 7-over par and let his father carry his bag as his caddie on the 18th hole to celebrate the holiday.

Scottie Scheffler’s bid for a career Grand Slam fell short at Shinnecock Hills, finishing tied for fourth at even par. Entering the final round six strokes behind Wyndham Clark, the world No. 1 carded a 1-over 71 on Sunday, failing to capitalize on Clark’s front-nine stumble. Had he won, the 4-time major champion would have become just the seventh player in golf history to achieve the milestone, and the first since Tiger Woods in 2000 to do it on his first attempt.

While the New York crowd aggressively chanted “Happy Birthday” to celebrate his 30th birthday, Scheffler was immediately put on the defensive by a relentless course setup. His struggles began immediately with a bogey on the par-4 1st hole after pushing his second shot off the green into a brutal lie and missing his par-saving putt. He temporarily stabilized with a birdie on the 5th, but quickly surrendered the stroke with another bogey on the 7th hole. His ball-striking remained phenomenal all day, but his flatstick betrayed him. He repeatedly failed to convert crucial putts on the lightning-fast Shinnecock greens, a theme that has hindered his 2026 major campaigns.

As Sam Burns mounted a historic charge ahead of him, Scheffler could never find the sustained birdie run needed to pressure the leaders. He rolled in a clutch birdie putt on the par-3 10th hole to shift back to 1-under par, but any lingering hopes evaporated on the back stretch. Scheffler closed his tournament with a costly bogey followed by four consecutive pars, solidifying an even-par finish for the week.

In reality, Scheffler left the tournament wondering what could have been during Saturday’s third round. Despite a brilliant back-nine 32 that put him in the conversation—highlighted by a spectacular 65-foot chip-in birdie on the 14th hole—he suffered a catastrophic finish to “Moving Day.” He missed a short 6-foot par putt on the 17th, and shockingly pulled a birdie attempt from inside 4 feet on the 18th. Those late errors forced him to start Sunday six shots back instead of four.

Despite missing out on history, Scheffler continues an incredibly consistent year, logging his seventh top-five finish of 2026. He heads directly to Connecticut next week to defend his title at the Travelers Championship. He will then have a chance to secure a major victory next month when he defends his Claret Jug at the Open Championship at Royal Birkdale. His next opportunity to complete the career Grand Slam will wait until June 2027, when the U.S. Open travels west to Pebble Beach.

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Radu Roman