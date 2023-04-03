SAVE CHICAGO NOW, WHILE YOU CAN! – VOTE FOR PAUL VALLAS

If you live in Chicago, and if you have the right to vote, DO NOT IGNORE the future of this beautiful city and it’s future generations! SAVE IT
If you live in Chicago, and if you have the right to vote,
DO NOT IGNORE the future of this beautiful city
and it’s future generations!
SAVE IT NOW, WHILE YOU CAN!
Stand against the spread of marxism and anarchy!
Stand for democracy, rule of law, and parental rights!
APRIL 4, 2023 – VOTE FOR PAUL VALLAS!
