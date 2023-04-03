HomeAmerican Politics & Life

SAVE CHICAGO NOW, WHILE YOU CAN! – VOTE FOR PAUL VALLAS

If you live in Chicago, and if you have the right to vote, DO NOT IGNORE the future of this beautiful city and it’s future generations! SAVE IT

Stand against the spread of marxism and anarchy!
Stand for democracy, rule of law, and parental rights!

APRIL 4, 2023 – VOTE FOR PAUL VALLAS!

#VoteForVallas #PaulVallas #RomaniansForVallas #VallasForMayor #VallasForChicago

