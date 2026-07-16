Sweden Before the ECHR: The Story of a Country Repeatedly Condemned for the Way It Tears Families Apart

Sweden is widely regarded as one of Europe’s models of social protection and national happiness — a country that takes better care of its children tha

Sweden is widely regarded as one of Europe’s models of social protection and national happiness — a country that takes better care of its children than most others do. And yet, the cases before the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) tell a completely different story.

For more than four decades, the ECHR has repeatedly condemned Sweden for the way it has handled the separation of children from their parents — not necessarily for removing them from their families, but for what happened afterward.

All these cases have one thing in common: Article 8 of the European Convention on Human Rights, which guarantees the right to respect for private and family life. And the pattern that repeats itself, decade after decade, is almost identical — children placed far from their parents, visits cut off or restricted for years on end, communication denied, siblings separated from one another.

Here is what the Court actually ruled in the most important of these cases.

Olsson v. Sweden — the case that started the series

This is the landmark case that established the principles the Court still applies today. In 1988, in an initial judgment (Olsson No. 1), the ECHR held that Sweden’s initial decision to place three children in public care did not, in and of itself, violate the Convention—the reasons cited were deemed legitimate, and the state has a wide margin of appreciation when assessing the necessity of such a measure.

What the Court ruled against was the implementation of the decision. The children were placed in separate locations, far away from both their parents and from one another, and this made it nearly impossible for them to maintain family ties.

The Court established, for the first time explicitly, a principle that would become the cornerstone of all subsequent case law: the state’s right to intervene to protect a child is not the same as the right to sever family ties, without further justification, beyond what is strictly necessary.

Eriksson v. Sweden — The Right to Family Reunification, Not Just Visits

A year later, in 1989, the Court once again ruled against Sweden, this time in a case in which a mother had been unable, for six years, to obtain enforceable visitation rights with her daughter, who was in foster care. Even after the custody order had been officially lifted, the mother had, in practice, no real way to see her child again.

In this case, the Court articulated one of the central principles of its case law concerning children in foster care: a mother’s right to respect for family life, guaranteed by Article 8, includes the right for the state to take active measures to reunite the family — not merely to refrain from obstructing it on paper. The prolonged restriction of contact, without any genuine effort at reconciliation, was deemed a clear violation of the Convention.

Margareta and Roger Andersson v. Sweden — The Silence Imposed on a Family

In 1992, the Court examined a case in which a child in foster care was prohibited, for a period of one and a half years, from having any contact with his mother by telephone or mail.

The Swedish government argued that the restrictions were necessary for the child’s stability. The Court disagreed: such drastic measures, the Court said, must be supported by very solid grounds and must, in all cases, remain consistent with the ultimate goal of any intervention of this kind —family reunification. A complete ban on all forms of communication for such a long period is neither lawful nor humane.

Rieme v. Sweden — Another Chapter in the Same Issue

A few months later, in April 1992, Sweden was found in violation once again, in a case with elements similar to the previous ones — restrictions on a parent’s visitation rights, which the Court deemed disproportionate to the intended purpose.

The case added to an already substantial body of rulings pointing to the same structural problem: Swedish authorities intervened — often legitimately — at the time of the child’s removal, but systematically failed at the subsequent stage — that of maintaining or rebuilding family ties.

Söderman v. Sweden — A Loophole in the Law, Not Just a Wrong Decision

The 2013 case differs from the others in nature: it does not concern an administrative placement decision, but rather a legislative loophole. A teenage girl was secretly filmed, without her knowledge, by her stepfather during a moment of intimacy. At the time, Swedish law did not provide her with any effective legal means to defend herself against such a violation of her personal integrity.

The Grand Chamber of the ECHR ruled against Sweden precisely because of this failure—the state had not fulfilled its positive obligation to provide minors with a legal framework capable of protecting them effectively, not merely on paper, against such abuses. The case has remained a landmark in the broader discussion regarding children’s personal integrity and the state’s positive obligations under Article 8.

Roengkasettakorn Eriksson v. Sweden — A Nuance in Recent Cases

Not all recent cases have resulted in a conviction. In a 2022 ruling, the Court examined the case of a mother whose daughter had been placed in foster care by Swedish authorities, who also restricted her visitation rights. In this case, the Court found that the Swedish courts’ reasoning was relevant and sufficient, and that the authorities had not failed in their obligation to facilitate family reunification while the care measure was in effect — and thus found no violation of Article 8.

This type of decision is important for a proper understanding of the full picture: The ECHR does not, as a matter of principle, dispute a state’s right to have a child protection system, nor does it automatically find Sweden at fault every time a family files a complaint.

The Court examines, on a case-by-case basis, whether the reasons cited by the authorities were well-founded, whether the parent was genuinely involved in the process, and whether genuine efforts were made to maintain family ties.

Samson v. Sweden — the same pattern, in a case that is still pending

These precedents are not merely legal history. They actually form the basis for the most talked-about current case against Sweden: the case of the Romanian Samson family.

The story, in brief: In December 2022, the couple’s two older daughters, Sara and Tiana, then 11 and 10 years old, were taken into custody by Swedish social services following an allegation of abuse made at school. The subsequent investigation did not confirm the allegations, but the girls remained in foster care — having been moved, in the meantime, to several different foster homes, kept separate from one another.

The parents were generally allowed only one supervised visit per month, but there were entire periods during which they could not see their daughters, until contact with them was completely prohibited.

The family filed a complaint in Strasbourg, alleging a violation of parental rights, and in October 2025, ADF International joined their legal team. The ECHR rejected their application on the grounds that they had not exhausted all domestic legal remedies.

Viewed alongside existing case law, the Samson case introduces virtually no new allegations — it reproduces, almost point by point, the pattern already upheld by the Court for four decades:

The separation of siblings — precisely the central issue in Olsson (1988), where the Court held that placing the children far apart from one another made it impossible to maintain family ties.

The prolonged and severe restriction of visitation rights — the very issue for which Sweden was condemned in Eriksson (1989) — where the Court explicitly stated that a parent’s right to family life includes the state’s obligation to actively work toward reunification, not merely to refrain from prohibiting it on paper.

Repeated relocation of children between different foster homes, which makes it even more difficult to maintain any sense of continuity — an echo of the same reasoning upheld in Andersson (1992), where drastic restrictions on contact were deemed disproportionate in the absence of very strong grounds.

What makes the Samson case a significant test, however, is precisely the fact that it repeats, almost word for word, the arguments that have already led, four times over the past four decades, to Sweden’s conviction for the same practices.

The overall picture

Taken together, these cases reveal a clear pattern. The Strasbourg Court has never questioned Sweden’s right — or that of any other state — to intervene when a child’s well-being is at risk. According to the ECHR’s case law, national authorities continue to enjoy a wide margin of appreciation in the initial decision to place a child in care.

The issue consistently addressed by the Court is the following: the manner in which these decisions are implemented. The separation of siblings, the great distances imposed between children and parents, prolonged or unjustified restrictions on visitation rights, and the prohibition of any form of communication — all of these have, one by one, been ruled by the Court to be violations of the right to respect for family life.

It is a subtle but essential distinction: the right to protect a child is not, in the eyes of the ECHR, the same as the right to sever the child’s family ties without limit. And the history of these convictions—from Olsson in 1988 to the Samson case — shows that Sweden continues to employ this abusive practice, case after case.