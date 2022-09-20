The Jugendamt Prisoners | Albert Furdui: Help me go home! (VIDEO)

Albert Furdui, 10, sends a painful message of distress to be allowed to return home and be reunited with his brothers and sisters.

On Albert’s face you can see the despair and trauma he has suffered since he was taken away from his brothers and parents by the Jugendamt Heidekreis. For several months Albert and Ruben have been moved to another town, far from their parents and brothers, with visits becoming fewer and shorter.

“Hi, I’m Albert. Mrs. Biela told me I have to go to another location and I don’t want that. Can you please help me get back home? My sisters can, but I can’t!”

