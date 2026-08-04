Echipa de Inițiativă Samson demarează în perioada august – septembrie 2026 o campanie globală de protest prin telefon, vizând oficialii politici și instituționali din Hässleholm – orașul de reședință al familiei Samson – persoane responsabile, direct și indirect, de drama prin care trece familia de români.

Campania de protest telefonic reprezintă o nouă acțiune de mobilizare pentru susținerea familiei Samson și are ca scop conștientizarea internațională și locală suedeze cu privire la acest caz.

Această acțiune urmează unei serii de proteste internaționale și pichetări la care au participat zeci de mii de persoane în Australia, Statele Unite ale Americii și Europa.

Detalii campanie

Acțiunea de adresează vorbitorilor de limba engleză și pune la dispoziție o serie de numere de telefon ale oficialilor din Hässleholm, Suedia.

Cerințe

Cunoștințe de limba engleză la nivel conversațional. Atitudine politicoasă și calmă pe toată durata convorbirii. Familiarizare prealabilă cu punctele de discuție oferite. Respectarea programului zilnic al instituțiilor publice (ora Suediei) oferit. Disponibilitate zilnică și săptămânală, de luni până vineri, în perioada august–septembrie.

Topic

Introduction – State your name and the reason for the call: the case of Sara and Tiana Samson.

Circumstances of removal – Taken by Hässleholm social services on 22 December 2022; the sisters were separated from each other, relocated repeatedly across Sweden, and kept from meaningful contact with their parents and siblings.

Welfare concerns – Their Bibles were confiscated and they were prevented from attending church; the current placement is reportedly unstable and unsafe, including exposure to violence and drug use — in stark contrast to the safe home environment they had with their family.

Institutional integrity – Reference the publicly known concerns about legal issues and corruption allegations involving officials and leadership within HÄSSLEHOLM social services, and request independent scrutiny of the case.

Concrete request – Ask for the release and reunification of Sara and Tiana with their family.

International pressure – Note that this case has mobilized a growing international community, following it out of genuine concern for the children, and prepared to continue protests and awareness efforts — including actions that may affect Sweden’s economic interests abroad — if the situation is not resolved.

Orar

Monday – Friday 08:00 – 12:00 / 13:30 – 16:00

Numere de telefon. Bază de date disponibilă online AICI

NO. OFFICIAL / INSTITUTION IN HÄSSLEHOLM PHONE NUMBER ADDITIONAL INFORMATION 1 Lena Wallentheim – Chairperson of the Municipal Board +46709818371 2 Joakim Karlsson – First Vice-Chairman of the Municipal Board +4670-556851 / +4645156850 3 Hanna Nilsson – Second Vice-Chairman of the Municipal Board +46451267000 Press 9 for English / Ask to be transferred to Hanna Nilsson 4 Sus Lantz – Director/Head of Social Services +46451267090 5 Nilsson Lena – Chair of the Social Welfare Committee +46709318951 6 Nilsson Jorgen K. – 1st Deputy Chair of the Social Welfare Committee +46768817368 7 Emelie Ströberg – 2nd Deputy Chairperson of the Social Welfare Committee +46702400497 8 Berggre Ulf – City Council Member +46451267000 Press 9 for English / Ask to be transferred to Berggre Ulf 9 Berg Erik – Chairman/Speaker of the Municipal Council +46702350092 10 Nilsson Irene – 1st Deputy Chairman/Chair of the Municipal Council +4645180576 / +46768890359 11 Jönsson Patrik – 2nd Deputy Speaker/Chairman of the Municipal Counci +46451267000 Press 9 for English / Ask to be transferred to Patrik Jönsson 12 Hässleholm Municipality +46451267000 Press 9 for English / Ask for a transfer to any of the officials on the list 13 Knutsson Tony – Member of the Social Welfare Committee +46451267000 Press 9 for English / Ask to be transferred to Tony Knutsson 14 Holmberg Harriette – Member of the Social Welfare Committee +46451267000 Press 9 for English / Ask to be transferred to Holmberg Harriette 15 Ekvall Mats – Member of the Social Welfare Committee +46451267000 Press 9 for English / Ask to be transferred to Ekvall Mats 16 Johansson Sebastian – Member of the Social Welfare Committee +46735058152 17 Björklund Mats – Member of the Social Welfare Committee +46451267000 Press 9 for English / Ask to be transferred to Mats Björklund 18 Johannesen Elo – Member of the Social Welfare Committee +46704826912 19 Ingvarsson Linda – Member of the Social Welfare Committee +46709584102 20 Krabbe Nellie – Member of the Social Welfare Committee +46451267000 Press 9 for English / Ask to be transferred to Krabbe Nellie 21 Lottsfeldt Susanne – City Council Member +46733461760 22 Thurn Paul – City Council Member +46451267000 Press 9 for English / Ask to be transferred to Thurn Paul 23 Larsson Stefan – City Council Member +46709818250 / +46451268250 24 Widmar Urban – City Council Member +46708319953 25 Caesar Christer – City Council Member +46705449227 / +4645184536 26 Fors Joachim – City Council Member +46706334677 27 Thurn Åsa – City Council Member +46733265331 28 Åkeborn Magnus – City Council Member +46702268705 29 Haraldsson Thomas – City Council Member +46706696223 30 Hässleholm Municipality +46451267000 Press 9 for English / Ask for a transfer to any of the officials on the list