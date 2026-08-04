Echipa de Inițiativă Samson demarează în perioada august – septembrie 2026 o campanie globală de protest prin telefon, vizând oficialii politici și in
Echipa de Inițiativă Samson demarează în perioada august – septembrie 2026 o campanie globală de protest prin telefon, vizând oficialii politici și instituționali din Hässleholm – orașul de reședință al familiei Samson – persoane responsabile, direct și indirect, de drama prin care trece familia de români.
Campania de protest telefonic reprezintă o nouă acțiune de mobilizare pentru susținerea familiei Samson și are ca scop conștientizarea internațională și locală suedeze cu privire la acest caz.
- Cazul Samson, Suedia | Serviciile sociale au vrut să aresteze familia Samson. Nu au reușit | Comunicat
- Cazul Samson: Echipa de Inițiativă anunță o primă victorie și noi acțiuni globale împotriva Suediei
- Urmărește Tribuna.US și pe X, WhatsApp și Telegram
- Suedia în fața CEDO: Istoria unei țări repetat condamnate pentru modul în care distruge familii
Această acțiune urmează unei serii de proteste internaționale și pichetări la care au participat zeci de mii de persoane în Australia, Statele Unite ale Americii și Europa.
Detalii campanie
Acțiunea de adresează vorbitorilor de limba engleză și pune la dispoziție o serie de numere de telefon ale oficialilor din Hässleholm, Suedia.
Cerințe
- Cunoștințe de limba engleză la nivel conversațional.
- Atitudine politicoasă și calmă pe toată durata convorbirii.
- Familiarizare prealabilă cu punctele de discuție oferite.
- Respectarea programului zilnic al instituțiilor publice (ora Suediei) oferit.
- Disponibilitate zilnică și săptămânală, de luni până vineri, în perioada august–septembrie.
Topic
Introduction – State your name and the reason for the call: the case of Sara and Tiana Samson.
Circumstances of removal – Taken by Hässleholm social services on 22 December 2022; the sisters were separated from each other, relocated repeatedly across Sweden, and kept from meaningful contact with their parents and siblings.
Welfare concerns – Their Bibles were confiscated and they were prevented from attending church; the current placement is reportedly unstable and unsafe, including exposure to violence and drug use — in stark contrast to the safe home environment they had with their family.
Institutional integrity – Reference the publicly known concerns about legal issues and corruption allegations involving officials and leadership within HÄSSLEHOLM social services, and request independent scrutiny of the case.
Concrete request – Ask for the release and reunification of Sara and Tiana with their family.
International pressure – Note that this case has mobilized a growing international community, following it out of genuine concern for the children, and prepared to continue protests and awareness efforts — including actions that may affect Sweden’s economic interests abroad — if the situation is not resolved.
Orar
Monday – Friday 08:00 – 12:00 / 13:30 – 16:00
Numere de telefon. Bază de date disponibilă online AICI
|NO.
|OFFICIAL / INSTITUTION IN HÄSSLEHOLM
|PHONE NUMBER
|ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
|1
|Lena Wallentheim – Chairperson of the Municipal Board
|+46709818371
|2
|Joakim Karlsson – First Vice-Chairman of the Municipal Board
|+4670-556851 / +4645156850
|3
|Hanna Nilsson – Second Vice-Chairman of the Municipal Board
|+46451267000
|Press 9 for English / Ask to be transferred to Hanna Nilsson
|4
|Sus Lantz – Director/Head of Social Services
|+46451267090
|5
|Nilsson Lena – Chair of the Social Welfare Committee
|+46709318951
|6
|Nilsson Jorgen K. – 1st Deputy Chair of the Social Welfare Committee
|+46768817368
|7
|Emelie Ströberg – 2nd Deputy Chairperson of the Social Welfare Committee
|+46702400497
|8
|Berggre Ulf – City Council Member
|+46451267000
|Press 9 for English / Ask to be transferred to Berggre Ulf
|9
|Berg Erik – Chairman/Speaker of the Municipal Council
|+46702350092
|10
|Nilsson Irene – 1st Deputy Chairman/Chair of the Municipal Council
|+4645180576 / +46768890359
|11
|Jönsson Patrik – 2nd Deputy Speaker/Chairman of the Municipal Counci
|+46451267000
|Press 9 for English / Ask to be transferred to Patrik Jönsson
|12
|Hässleholm Municipality
|+46451267000
|Press 9 for English / Ask for a transfer to any of the officials on the list
|13
|Knutsson Tony – Member of the Social Welfare Committee
|+46451267000
|Press 9 for English / Ask to be transferred to Tony Knutsson
|14
|Holmberg Harriette – Member of the Social Welfare Committee
|+46451267000
|Press 9 for English / Ask to be transferred to Holmberg Harriette
|15
|Ekvall Mats – Member of the Social Welfare Committee
|+46451267000
|Press 9 for English / Ask to be transferred to Ekvall Mats
|16
|Johansson Sebastian – Member of the Social Welfare Committee
|+46735058152
|17
|Björklund Mats – Member of the Social Welfare Committee
|+46451267000
|Press 9 for English / Ask to be transferred to Mats Björklund
|18
|Johannesen Elo – Member of the Social Welfare Committee
|+46704826912
|19
|Ingvarsson Linda – Member of the Social Welfare Committee
|+46709584102
|20
|Krabbe Nellie – Member of the Social Welfare Committee
|+46451267000
|Press 9 for English / Ask to be transferred to Krabbe Nellie
|21
|Lottsfeldt Susanne – City Council Member
|+46733461760
|22
|Thurn Paul – City Council Member
|+46451267000
|Press 9 for English / Ask to be transferred to Thurn Paul
|23
|Larsson Stefan – City Council Member
|+46709818250 / +46451268250
|24
|Widmar Urban – City Council Member
|+46708319953
|25
|Caesar Christer – City Council Member
|+46705449227 / +4645184536
|26
|Fors Joachim – City Council Member
|+46706334677
|27
|Thurn Åsa – City Council Member
|+46733265331
|28
|Åkeborn Magnus – City Council Member
|+46702268705
|29
|Haraldsson Thomas – City Council Member
|+46706696223
|30
|Hässleholm Municipality
|+46451267000
|Press 9 for English / Ask for a transfer to any of the officials on the list
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